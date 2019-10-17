Police: 3 suspects rob 86-year-old woman in her South San Francisco home, 1 suspect on the loose

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police officers responded to reports of a home burglary in South San Francisco on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers arrived to 3879 Shamrock Ct., where they approached the open back gate.

Police located three suspects, who immediately fled on foot.

Several officers reportedly began to chase the suspects.

Two of the suspects were caught by officers nearby.

The third and final suspect was able to get away, police continue to search for and identify him.

An 86-year-old woman was at home during the burglary.

One of the suspects allegedly waved a knife at her, demanding money.

The victim’s stolen property was found when the suspects were taken into custody.

The suspect’s car was located nearby, along with additional stolen items from different burglaries throughout San Mateo and Santa Clara County, according to officials.

The two suspects arrested were 17-year-old boys from San Francisco and Oakland.

The two were booked into the San Mateo County Juvenile Hall for numerous charges, including robbery, burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and elder endangerment.

The woman was reportedly uninjured.