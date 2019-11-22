Live Now
Police: 3 suspects rob, carjack man in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Three suspects reportedly approached a man with a firearm and demanded his property Wednesday evening, according to Oakland police.

Around 6:20 p.m., three suspects reportedly approached a man with a firearm, demanding his property in the 2500 block of Myrtle Street.

The suspects then fled in the victim’s car, according to authorities.

Early Thursday morning, around 1:20 a.m., officers located the stolen car in the 900 block of 14th Street.

The driver of the car fled from officers and was later safely taken into custody.

No additional details are available.

