Police: 3 women arrested in connection with car burglaries in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — San Mateo County Sheriff deputies arrested three women involved in car burglaries Wednesday afternoon in Woodside, according to authorities.

Deputies were investigating two car burglaries near Alpine Road and Pier Lane when dispatch informed them of another car burglary happening at 3400 Sand Hill Rd. near the Horse Park.

The witness saw a black female shatter the window of a parked car and reach inside.

The witness then saw the woman get into a white Toyota with two other women.

The women drove eastbound on Sand Hill Road and continued southbound onto Highway 280.

The car suddenly came to a stop after it got a flat tire at Alpine Road, under the highway.

The three women left the car and ran eastbound on Alpine Road.

Deputies were able to detain all three women nearby.

They were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The women were identified as 24-year-old Shikila Bell, 25-year-old Malaika Lazenby and 31-year-old Jovita Malone.

All three women are Oakland residents.

The items reported stolen include wallets, driver’s licenses, credit cards, cash and teaching materials.

Police are investigating whether the three women were connected to the original car burglaries that officers first responded to.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.