Police: 4 arrested in Mountain View for attempted theft, counterfeit

Left to Right: An Lee, Bill Chang, Touta Xiong, Na Xiong. (Mountain View Police Department)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – Police in Mountain View have arrested four people in connection to an attempted theft that led to recovering a stolen handgun, drugs, and counterfeit money.

Authorities say they responded to Wake Forest Drive around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police had received reports that a neighbor chased away a person from their house.

The suspect, driving a Toyota Camry, fled the scene, officials say.

Not too far away, police located the car on Emily Drive.

The driver, 21-year-old Na Xiong of Merced, was detained and identified by the witness who contacted police.

Inside the car, police found a stolen handgun with multiple burglary tools. A catalytic converter that was reportedly stolen from the house on Wake Forest was also found.

Police arrested Na Xiong for carrying a concealed weapon in a car, knowingly carrying a stolen loaded gun, receiving stolen property, forgery, and counterfeiting, and attempted grand theft.

Another officer on the scene noticed that this vehicle had also been reported in connection to suspicious activity at the Ramada Inn.

Officers then drove to the hotel located on Fairchild Drive to find multiple people coming in and out of two rooms.

Police say they approached the three people and eventually searched the rooms.

They found methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, counterfeit currency, tools to make the counterfeit currency, phones, and burglary tools.

The three suspects from Merced were identified as 26-year-old Touta Xiong, 35-year-old An Lee, and 35-year-old Bill Chang.

All three were arrested for suspicion of forgery and counterfeiting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Touta Xiong was also arrested for possession of burglary tools and attempted grand theft.

The suspects were taken to Santa Clara County Jail.

Lieutenant Armando Espitia released a statement saying: