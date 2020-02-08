Police: 4-year-old child killed in Richmond hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Richmond are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old child on Friday.

Around 5 p.m. authorities say the 4-year-old was walking with his parents near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue.

That is when an SUV struck the child and fled the scene.

Officials say the child, who was in critical condition, was life-flighted to a local hospital.

According to authorities, the child was pronounced dead later that night around 11:50 p.m.

The suspected vehicle was caught on surveillance video and is described as a 1994-2000 model, 2-door, green Ford Explorer with aftermarket wheels and a white rectangular sticker in the lower passenger side rear window.

Police say the vehicle should have minor damage in the front.

The car was last seen driving westbound down Coalinga Avenue from 23rd Street.

You are asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (510) 233-1214 if you have any information.

