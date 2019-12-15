Police: 71-year-old arrested for shooting man in foot at San Rafael Christmas party

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – A 71-year-old man has been arrested after shooting another man in the foot following an altercation at a San Rafael Christmas party, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as David Michael Simonini from San Rafael.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received reports of gunshots heard in the 100 block of C Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim had a gunshot wound in his foot.

Authorities learned that an altercation broke out at a Christmas party involving the suspect.

Police say Simonini pushed a female victim to the couch and threatened to shoot the male victim if he didn’t leave.

The couple began to leave the house when the man told Simonini that he didn’t think that he was going to pull the trigger, the police department said.

That is when Simonini shot the victim in the foot.

The victim received medical treatment at a hospital and was later released.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say Simonini was arrested and booked at the Marin County Jail for assault with a firearm, criminal threat, and spousal battery.

No other details have been released as this is an active investigation.