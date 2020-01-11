Police: 80-year-old San Jose man arrested for sexual battery

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for a sexual battery incident that occurred in September of last year, according to authorities.

On Sept. 3, 2019, the 30-year-old woman was renting a car at Avis Car Rental located at 1659 Airport Boulevard in San Jose when she was greeted by the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 80-year-old Ranjit Singh Birk, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately.

The victim reported the incident to her local police department who forwarded the information to the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit.

On Jan. 9, 2020, San Jose Police officers arrested Birk at his San Jose home and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail on one count of sexual battery.

Detectives believe there is a likelihood of additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jennifer Valosek at (408) 277-4102.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stopper Tip Line at (408) 947-7867. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.