Police: Reports of active shooter at Great America

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Santa Clara Police Department says that there were no shots fired after receiving reports of an active shooter on Saturday night at Great America.

Officers responded to the theme park and determined there were no shots fired.

Police say the incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

California Great America confirmed that there were unsubstantiated reports of gunfire.

They say authorities quickly responded to confirm that all guests were safe.

A group of ‘disruptive’ teens were taken out of the park, according to park officials.

The theme park has since returned to normal operation.

KRON4 received multiple reports from panicked viewers that there was a shooter.

At this time, no other details have been released at this time.

POLICE ACTIVITY – 10/26/19 at 10:45pm@SantaClaraPD is on scene at California’s Great America theme park on the report of an active shooter, however NO SHOTS WERE FIRED.



CHP has opened counterflow for an expedited event egress. pic.twitter.com/N41PugKqyO — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) October 27, 2019