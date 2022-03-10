AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) – The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert late Thursday afternoon for motorists to avoid a key intersection in American Canyon due to police activity there.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson said police activity is taking place, as of 5:30 p.m., in the area of American Canyon Road and Danrose Drive, west of State Highway 29.

This is in the immediate area of the American Canyon Marketplace shopping center.

There are no further details.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.