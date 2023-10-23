SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at 16th Street and Mission Street in San Francisco Monday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. SF firefighters responded to the scene at 11:19 a.m. on a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was found in stable condition and transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The victim was described as a man in his 20s who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the BART Police Department, which is handling the incident. He was shot at street level.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

Several bus lines are being diverted as a result of the incident, according to SF Muni.

Inbound lines 14, 14R and 49 are being rerouted and the stop at Mission and 16th is being bypassed.

Police are advising people to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.