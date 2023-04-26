SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity at the Civic Center BART station caused major delays across BART on Wednesday evening.

BART announced at 6:01 p.m. that the Civic Center station was closed due to police activity. It reopened approximately an hour later.

“There is a major delay at San Francisco stations in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to police activity,” BART said.

Muni is providing bus service between the 16th Street, Civic Center and Powell stations as BART is delayed.

Officials have not released details about what caused the police presence. BART said it is recovering surveillance photo of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.