(KRON) — Police are on the scene at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, a parent reported to KRON4. The reason for the police activity is unclear but officials said the school is on lockdown after a report of someone with a gun in their waistband, police spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Mahurin told the Bay City News at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

#BREAKING Police activity at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. Parents are here to pick up their kids, unsure why the school is in lockdown. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/YVhIC3vtjF — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) May 12, 2023

Montgomery High School at 1250 Hahman Drive went into lockdown around 10:55 a.m., Mahurin said.

“We are working on searching the school now,” Mahurin said. “No student was threatened, but we are working to ID the suspect and locate them.”

This is the same high school where two students were stabbed, one of whom was killed, in an art class in March. This incident prompted many to question the school’s safety in general.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Bay City News contributed to this report.