(KRON) — There’s police activity in Fremont in the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive, according to the Fremont Police Department. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Fremont PD is assisting the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit, according to a spokesperson for the department. Officers are currently looking for a possible suspect in the area.

Police had no additional details to provide.

Law enforcement has advised nearby Mattos and Azevada elementary schools to shelter in place due to the police activity, according to a post on the Fremont Unified School District website. No students are in danger, and this is a purely precautionary measure, according to Fremont Unified.

There is no estimated time for when the area will be clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.