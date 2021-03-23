Police activity at Yountville Veterans Home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a situation at the Yountville Veterans Home.

The report came in around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area. A person who works at Hotel Yountville said there are a lot of police and a helicopter flying overhead.

CalVet HQ has told KRON4 that they sent a representative to the area. It is the largest veterans home in the United States.

“Some 1,000 aged or disabled veterans (both men and women) or World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom now live at the home,” the CalVet website says.

KRON4 has reporters at the scene.

This story will be updated.