(KRON) – A reported shooting has caused all northbound lanes on I-880 in Oakland to close.

Video uploaded to the Citizen app shows multiple police vehicles on the freeway.

All lanes on I-880 N and I-980 E have been blocked as a result of the police activity, according to 511 SF Bay’s official Twitter page.

Police Department Activity on Northbound I-880 at I-980 E in Oakland. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 6, 2021

UPDATE: Police Department Activity on Northbound I-880 at 23RD Ave in Oakland. All Lanes Blocked. Traffic is Being Diverted off at 23rd Ave. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 6, 2021

Traffic is being diverted off at 23rd Ave. as CHP investigates.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.