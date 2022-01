VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes of the Carquinez Bridge are blocked in Vallejo due to police activity.

The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert around 6:15 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays. Caltrans suggests using I-680 Benicia Bridge as an alternate route.

At this time, there is no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

Check back for updates as this is developing.