Police activity blocks lanes on CA-29, CA-221 in Napa

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity has shut down all lanes going southbound on CA-221 in Napa, according to a 511 alert.

The closure happened at Magnolia Dr., which is near Napa Valley College where traffic is being rerouted through the college’s parking lot.

Northbound on CA-29 to Northbound CA-221 is also closed due to police activity, the alert said.

The alert did not specify the reason for police activity prompting closure.

There is no estimated time to re-open the roadway, according to 511 alerts.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 25 2022 04:59 pm