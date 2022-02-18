Police activity blocks lanes on CA-29, CA-221 in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity has shut down all lanes going southbound on CA-221 in Napa, according to a 511 alert.

The closure happened at Magnolia Dr., which is near Napa Valley College where traffic is being rerouted through the college’s parking lot.

Northbound on CA-29 to Northbound CA-221 is also closed due to police activity, the alert said.

The alert did not specify the reason for police activity prompting closure.

There is no estimated time to re-open the roadway, according to 511 alerts.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.