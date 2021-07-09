Stabbing shuts down Broadway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a stabbing in San Francisco Friday afternoon.
The area of Broadway between Stockton Street and Columbus Avenue was blocked off.
Around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to Broadway and Powell Street regarding a stabbing that just occurred. They located a victim and a suspect, both men, who were suffering from stabbing injuries.
Medics rendered aid to both the suspect and the victim. They were both transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when the suspec tpulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.
A struggle ensued where the suspect was also injured by the knife.
The suspect is in custody, but the charges have not been determined at this time.
Officers remain at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.