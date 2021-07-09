Stabbing shuts down Broadway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a stabbing in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

The area of Broadway between Stockton Street and Columbus Avenue was blocked off.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to Broadway and Powell Street regarding a stabbing that just occurred. They located a victim and a suspect, both men, who were suffering from stabbing injuries.

Medics rendered aid to both the suspect and the victim. They were both transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when the suspec tpulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

A struggle ensued where the suspect was also injured by the knife.

HAPPENING NOW: @SFPD on scene at Broadway and Powell in San Francisco. A witness who sent me these photos says the whole block is taped off with about 6 cop cars and a bunch of police officers @kron4news pic.twitter.com/XqihqlkINv — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) July 9, 2021

The suspect is in custody, but the charges have not been determined at this time.

Officers remain at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.