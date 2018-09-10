Police activity causing BART delays in East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Heads up if you're taking BART this morning!
Police activity is prompting a 20-minute delay affecting the following:
20 min delay at WOAK in SFO, MLBR, DALY and East Bay dirs due to police activity.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 10, 2018
No other information has been released.
Check back for updates.
