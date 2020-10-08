Person dies in officer-involved Concord incident

Bay Area

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died Thursday morning in what authorities say was an officer-involved death.

The incident happened in Concord on Arthur Industrial Way, in the area of 242 and exit 4. Police did not release any further information.

Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News