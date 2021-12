Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -Police activity has shut down BART’S Civic Center station in San Francisco on Sunday morning, officials said.

There is a station closure at Civic Center due to police activity. SF MUNI is providing mutual aid for passengers travelling between Embarcadero and Daly City stations on buses 14, 14R, and light rail service through downtown San Francisco. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 5, 2021

An SF Muni bus bridge is serving passengers traveling between Embarcadero and Daly City stations, on buses 14, 14R, and light-rail service through downtown San Francisco, BART said in an advisory shortly before 10 a.m.

Information about the police activity was not released.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.