SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Eastbound El Camino Real has reopened between Pomeroy and Calabazas after being shut down indefinitely due to police activity.

UPDATE – 11/20/21 at 3pm



The suspect in question was safely taken into custody, and El Camino Real has been re-opened.



Thank you for your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/nrgPkxmRbd — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 20, 2021

Just before 2 p.m., police had asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

By 3 p.m., the roadway was reopened after police say a suspect was taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.