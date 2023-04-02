RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect police were pursuing barricaded themselves in their vehicle on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident caused a full closure of all lanes on I-80 as law enforcement responded, CHP confirmed to KRON4.

CHP says the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of the suspect, and a felony stop occurred on the freeway. Units with CHP assisted with road closures as the suspect was detained.

Traffic is backed up in the area. All lanes were reopened as of 2 p.m. Drivers are told to expect delays.