WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The ramp connecting Highway 24 to Highway 680 in Walnut Creek closed Tuesday afternoon due to police activity. Walnut Creek police asked people to avoid the area.

The situation also closed Mount Diablo Boulevard, Boulevard Way, Camino Diablo and several side streets. California Highway Patrol and the Walnut Creek Police Department responded to the incident,

CHP said the situation was caused by a pedestrian on the highway but had no other details.

Police reported heavy traffic in the area. The situation was first reported around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.