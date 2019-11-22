Police activity continues near high school where bomb was found this week

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have now been on Tradewinds Drive near Oak Grove High School for over 10 hours.

Police still have the road closed from Tradewinds Court to Eagles Lane.

Authorities said they were here serving a warrant in the area and they can not release any further details without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

Some people who live in the area were coming home after work last night around 7 p.m. were not allowed in and they still aren’t, so there is some frustration from neighbors.

There was a shelter-in-place last night so Oak Grove High School suspended evening activities and the school was being used as a safe space for families of the Tradewinds neighborhood.

While the road is still closed, the shelter-in-place has been lifted so the East Side Union School District put out a notice to parents saying that the high school will be open on Friday and classes will go on as normal.

This has been a busy week for people in this community as a homemade bomb was found on Oak Grove High School on Tuesday.

There’s no indication that the two incidents are connected.

The district says there will be social workers, additional security, and support for students at school today, but they respect the decisions of families who want their kids to stay at home today.

Police say they do not have an estimated time in which they would reopen Tradewinds Drive.

