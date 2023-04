A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train approaches the Embarcadero station in San Francisco. (File Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Police activity closed the 16th Street Mission BART station on Saturday afternoon, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit.

BART provided MUNI service from Daly City to Downtown San Francisco. However, trains are now running through the station. There is a 20-minute delay in all directions along the San Francisco line, BART said.