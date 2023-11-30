SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who apparently climbed on top of a power pole at Caltrain’s 4th & King station in San Francisco is impacting service for commuters Thursday morning.

Power has been shut off to the powerlines, according to employees, and both inbound and outbound trains have been halted as police activity surrounds the station.

A bus bridge provided by SamTrans has been established for commuters from San Francisco to 22nd Street as of 7:25 a.m., according to a service alert.

(Photo: Michael Thomas)

There is no estimated time that the situation will be resolved and power will be restored.

This is a developing story.

Bay City News contributed to this report.