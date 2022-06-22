This story is being continuously updated.

11:15 a.m. – The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail is on the scene at the Castro Station, according to public information officer Raj Vaswani via Twitter.

“Because this is a developing situation, more info will not be released at this time,” Vaswani stated. “1 victim has died, the 2nd sustained non-life threatening [gunshot wound.]”

Vaswani confirmed that the shooting occurred at 9:54 a.m. Witnesses are being asked to stay on the scene and talk to investigators at the Castro station, he added.

11:12 a.m. – State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who used to represent the Castro neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, issued a statement via Twitter saying that “these horrific tragedies will continue” without restricting access to firearms.

“Gun violence can impact any community, anywhere, anytime. Until we reduce easy access to guns in this country, these horrific tragedies will continue,” Wiener stated. “Castro Station is at the heart of our LGBTQ community. This is personal for so many of us.”

Gun violence can impact any community, anywhere, anytime. Until we reduce easy access to guns in this country, these horrific tragedies will continue.



Castro Station is at the heart of our LGBTQ community. This is personal for so many of us. https://t.co/35fh3RRKWE — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 22, 2022

Just yesterday, KRON4 reported on plans to keep San Francisco’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride celebrations this weekend safe.

10:47 a.m. – Two people were shot inside a Muni train, according to a tweet from District 7 (West Portal-Parkmerced) Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who added that one is dead and another is in the hospital.

The suspect fled the train at the Castro station, where the suspect fled and is at-large, Melgar continued. Police have set up an investigation at the station and Muni trains have been suspended between the Forest Hill and Castro stations.

Melgar stressed this is not an active shooter situation.

Meanwhile Muni subway service has stopped in both directions in the area.

10:37 a.m. – SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Muni subway service between the Castro and West Portal stations has stopped due to ongoing police activity at the Castro station, according to an SFMTA tweet.

Bus shuttles will be supporting Muni service from West Portal to the Embarcadero and Folsom Street stations, the agency also stated.

An ALERTSF sent out at 10:20 a.m. told residents to avoid the Castro and Market Street intersections due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene, the alert continued.