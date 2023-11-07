ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Orinda are searching for a burglary suspect Tuesday morning. Units from the Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

A drone has also been deployed overhead. Police are using an audio loop recording to warn the suspect to come out with nothing in their hands or they will be bitten by a canine. Witnesses at the scene say two other suspects were arrested. One of the suspects was reportedly taken away by stretcher after being bitten by a police canine.

The activity has resulted in the temporary closure of Moraga Way, according to the City of Orinda. The activity is also causing transit delays, according to a tweet from the County Connection transit agency.

The activity is impacting buses on Route 6, which cannot enter or exit the Orinda BART Station. Delays are expected. BART itself is not being impacted by the incident and the Orinda Station remains open, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

Glorietta Elementary School, which is located at 15 Martha Road, about two miles from the BART station, was placed under temporary lockdown as a precaution.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.