SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a reported shooting at Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street. SFPD officers responded at around 12:43 p.m.

Arriving at the scene, officers located two victims suffering from possible gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, SFPD said.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Traffic delays are expected, and the SF Dept. of Emergency Management recommends considering alternative routes and allowing for additional travel times.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police declined to provide any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.