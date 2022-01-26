Police activity leads to lockdown in Hercules neighborhood

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Police activity in Hercules has led to lockdown enforcement on Wednesday evening.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Trees neighborhood near Redwood Road and Lupine Road to lockdown in a safe place.

“Go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency,” the alert said.

Police ask you to report suspicious activity to (510) 724-1111.

This lockdown will be in effect for the next four hours unless you receive further instructions from officials.

