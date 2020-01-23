Shelter-in-place lifted at Santa Clara elementary school after ‘situation’ resolved

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – A shelter-in-place was issued for Eisenhower Elementary School Thursday morning due to police activity nearby.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 8:39 a.m. after police said they were able to “safely resolve the situation” at the nearby Maywood Park on Pruneridge Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

