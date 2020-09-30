Bay Bridge police activity causes major delays into SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity is impacting drivers on I-80 at 4th Street approaching the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol reports that all lanes are closed and there is no estimated time of reopening, as of 10:17 a.m.

This is a developing story.

