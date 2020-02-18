Live Now
Bomb threat prompts closure of Diridon Station in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Diridon station is shut down Tuesday morning as authorities investigate a reported bomb threat.

According to Caltrain, the station was shut down around 5:47 a.m. by transit police and local authorities.

Right now the bomb squad is on scene sweeping the area.

Northbound trains out of Caltrain’s San Jose maintenance facility are currently bypassing the Diridon station and starting service at the Santa Clara station.

At this time trains are delayed up to an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

