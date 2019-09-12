Police activity prompts shelter-in-place order in Mill Valley

STRAWBERRY (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Department issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon in Mill Valley, near the community of Strawberry.

The police activity was underway in the area of 47 N. Knoll Road.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while the sheriff’s department is on scene.

It’s unclear what the circumstances of the police activity were, but police say the suspect got away from officers before a perimeter was established.

The shelter-in-place order was issued just before 4 p.m. and lifted around 5:45 p.m.

