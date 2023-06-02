SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There was a shooting Friday afternoon the area of Geary Street, between Larkin and Hyde Streets, and O’Farrell Street, between Larkin and Hyde, KRON4 has confirmed. Officers responded to a report of the shooting on the 800 block of Geary at around 12:11 p.m.

Arriving on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Aid was rendered and medics were summoned to the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made at this time. Emergency crews are on the scene.

People are being told to expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow additional time for travel. Video from the scene shot by KRON4’s Gayle Ong shows police putting up crime scene tape and what appears to be a victim being placed in a stretcher and transported by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.