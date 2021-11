MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A heavy police presence was reported at the Great Mall shopping center in Milpitas Friday night, officials said.

VTA announced it is not stopping at the Great Mall light rail station until further notice.

BART also said the West Dublin/Pleasanton station is closed due to the police activity.

Due to police activity atGreat mall shopping center VTA light rail will not stop at the great Mall light rail station until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience we will let you know when the service is back to normal as soon as possible. ^shr — VTAservice (@vtaservice) November 6, 2021

