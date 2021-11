Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 has confirmed that there is police presence at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton.

Alameda County Sheriff report that an armed robbery suspect was spotted in a vehicle after they say he committed crimes in San Leandro and San Ramon. Police gave chase and caught them in Macy’s.

No injuries were reported.

There is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.