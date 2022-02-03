Fight prompts police activity at San Francisco Westfield mall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fight has been reported Thursday afternoon at the Westfield mall in San Francisco, authorities said.

Officers responded to a fight between a woman and an employee at a store, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

After arriving on the scene, officers were able to separate the woman and the employee.

Citizen video shows police outside of the mall responding to the incident.

It was reported earlier as a shooting, but San Francisco police have confirmed it was not a shooting.

This is an active investigation, and the story will be updated as soon as more information is released.