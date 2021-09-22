Police activity reported at high school in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity was reported at a high school in San Ramon Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police are at California High School surrounding a “threat of violence” at the campus.

San Ramon police say they have a significant officer presence at the school who will remain there throughout the day.

A statement from the school obtained by KRON4 reads:

Dear Cal High Staff and Families/Caregivers, We brought the students in from lunch a few minutes early because we received a tip about a possible threat of violence. The students are all safe and there has been no incident. The threat did not specifically reference California High School, but a Cal High student saw the threat in their Snapchat feed. Out of abundance of caution, we are keeping students safe in their 6th period class until the police have had a chance to investigate. The San Ramon Police are on site investigating the threat and will make a determination about credibility. We want to reiterate that the threat was not specific to California High, but because it was seen in the feed of a Cal High student, we believe that we need to err on the side of caution and gather more information. Please do not come to the campus or call the school. Staff is busy making sure students are safe. We will communicate again once we have more information. Thank you

No other details were immediately available.

