(KRON) — There is police activity in the area of Schwerin Street and Geneva Avenue in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority. Fire companies are staging in the area. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Bus lines serving the area, including the inbound and outbound 9R are being rerouted via Rio Verde between Velasco and Geneva, as a result of the activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.