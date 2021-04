DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity was reported in Daly City Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Daly City police are responding to the 700 block of Niantic Avenue near Westlake Avenue.

Officials say there is no threat to the public, but are asking community members to avoid the area.

No other details are available at this time.

An update will be provided at a later time.