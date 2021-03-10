Police activity reported in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity was reported in Danville Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Police say a person has barricaded themself in a car on Everett Drive near Paraiso Drive and is refusing to leave.

Danville police are talking to the person to try to resolve the situation.

Authorities first responded to the incident around 3:43 p.m.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay inside.

Motorists are also asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Police activity on Everett. A person has barricaded themself in their auto and refused to leave. Police are currently talking with the subject in order to resolve the situation safely. pic.twitter.com/utUMedHamd — Town of Danville, CA (@DanvilleINFO) March 11, 2021

Police activity in the 700 block of Paraiso Dr. Residents in the area are asked to stay inside and motorists are asked to avoid the area. We will update as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/cDLTLGPUkL — Town of Danville, CA (@DanvilleINFO) March 10, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.