Police activity reported in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity was reported in Danville Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
Police say a person has barricaded themself in a car on Everett Drive near Paraiso Drive and is refusing to leave.
Danville police are talking to the person to try to resolve the situation.
Authorities first responded to the incident around 3:43 p.m.
Residents in the area have been asked to stay inside.
Motorists are also asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.