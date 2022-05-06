OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There is police activity reported Friday afternoon in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Around 1:15 p.m., shots were fired at a semitruck five times while the driver was going northbound on I-880 near Broadway Street.

The first four of the five gun shots were fired at the driver’s side, according to CHP. The fifth gun shot was shot on the passenger’s side after the shooter drove over to the other side of the truck.

CHP said the semitruck driver was not injured, but the suspect is still at large. The suspect vehicle is described to be an Army Green Jeep Rubicon.

The freeway was shut down for about 10 minutes as authorities gathered evidence of the incident. After the shots were fired, the semitruck driver then drove to the Port of Oakland to call 911 and report the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.