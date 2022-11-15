REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Gunshots brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that an armed man was in a car with a woman and three children. The relationship between them is unknown. The man exited the vehicle before the police deemed him a threat and opened fire, according to police. The man was taken to a local hospital and declared dead.

The man was identified as a 36-year-old resident from Redwood City whom the police had previously known. Police say the children in the vehicle were 1, 4 and 10 years old. The woman and the two younger children ran from the scene, while the 10-year-old ran to a business nearby, according to police. The children have since been reunited.

Police say that the children’s mother was injured during the incident, but it is unclear when or how. She is at the hospital and recovering, according to police.

Video shared with KRON4 shows multiple police vehicles converging at the intersection on El Camino Real. In the video, cross traffic can be seen coming to a halt before gunshots ring out.

Six officers are seen approaching the vehicle at the front of the intersection, crouched down low to avoid getting struck by gunfire. Officers then escorted a man out of that vehicle while drivers and passengers exit the surrounding cars and run for safety as more gunshots ring out.

Another police vehicle then pulls into the camera view. More gunshots can be heard. More people exit their cars and can be seen running away.

Map of Redwood City

In a press release sent out hours later, Redwood City police said the incident began when its 9-1-1 dispatch center got a call. Nobody spoke with the dispatcher, but a child was heard screaming in the background and the call disconnected.

A cell tower indicated that the call was coming from the 1500 block of El Camino Real, and officers were dispatched to investigate. Upon arrival, they determined that it was a domestic violence situation involving a man, a woman and three children. RCPD said the man armed himself and attempted to use the children as human shields.

“Officers began attempting to negotiate with the adult male, however, before communication could be established, officers perceived the adult male was attempting to shoot the adult female and/or the children. Officers responded immediately with lethal force and the male was incapacitated,” RCPD recounted.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the involved female was hospitalized with injuries unrelated to the shooting, and the children were unharmed.

All of the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is customary in these situations. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the incident.