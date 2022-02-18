Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 7:49 p.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd St. and San Jose Ave.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Investigators remain on the scene to gather evidence.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

