SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are asking the public to avoid the area near 5th Street and Folsom Avenue due to police activity.

No other details were readily available.

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️



Please avoid the area of 5th/Folsom due to POLICE ACTIVITY.



We will release updates on this thread as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ymSV3h7OPG — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 19, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.