SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Police activity has been reported in Sunnyvale on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety reported the activity near Pecos Way between Blazingwood Drive and Fairwood Ave.

KRON4’s Justin Campbell is on the scene and is reporting a SWAT standoff.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police advise residents to avoid the area.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.