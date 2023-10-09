SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A driver who crashed a car into the Chinese Consulate building in San Francisco Monday afternoon has been shot, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting.

No details were provided on the condition of the individual who was shot.

Geary Boulevard is closed and drivers are being told to expect traffic delays or consider alternate routes. No other details are available at this time. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident.

Earlier on Monday, police activity was reported near USF. It is not know if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.