CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area of Sunvalley Mall in Concord, the Pleasant Hill Police Department announced Tuesday evening on social media. The advisory was sent out at around 7:30 p.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., there is no immediate threat to the public, and the mall is not on lockdown, according to a dispatcher with Sunvalley Mall.

Police vehicles can be seen outside of the Nordstrom Rack, which is located in Pleasant Hill. Nordstrom Rack is within walking distance from the Sunvalley Mall.

The Pittsburg Police Department is also at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.